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First Lithium Minerals is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company. The Company is exploring for lithium and alkali metals at its 100%-owned Ascotan Project comprised of 6,400 ha of mining concessions at the Salar de Ascotan in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile. Two property-wide geophysical surveys identified priority exploration drill targets for potential brine mineralization. The Company is currently planning its inaugural exploration drilling program. The Company is also exploring for gold at its 100%-owned Lidstone Gold Project comprised of 9,600 ha of mining claims in northwestern Ontario, Canada.
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