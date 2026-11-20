CDN Maverick Capital Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on creating value through the acquisition, advancement and strategic monetization of highly prospective mineral assets. The Company employs a disciplined, data-driven approach to identifying opportunities, deploying capital and advancing projects through targeted technical work and modern exploration techniques. As assets mature and value is created, CDN Maverick enhances shareholder value through strategic partnerships, joint ventures, transactions or dispositions, while retaining ongoing exposure where appropriate through equity interests, warrants, carried interests or other economic participation. Through this asset-generation model, the Company aims to continuously identify, develop and monetize opportunities while building long-term shareholder value.