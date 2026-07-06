Celsius Resources

ASX:CLA

Celsius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and extraction of mineral properties in Australia, Namibia, and the Philippines.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: NuEnergy Jumps on Natural Gas Contract for CBM Wells

Top 5 Canadian Graphite Stocks in 2026

S&P Global: Fragmented Climate and Energy Strategies to Define 2026

Celsius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and extraction of mineral properties in Australia, Namibia, and the Philippines. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Maalinao-Caigutan-Biyog copper gold project located in the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Celsius Coal Limited and changed its name to Celsius Resources Limited in December 2016. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Perth, Australia.
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Latest News

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES