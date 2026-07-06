The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Loading...
More Featured Articles and Inverviews
Celsius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and extraction of mineral properties in Australia, Namibia, and the Philippines. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Maalinao-Caigutan-Biyog copper gold project located in the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Celsius Coal Limited and changed its name to Celsius Resources Limited in December 2016. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Perth, Australia.
Latest News
Outlook Reports
Featured Base Metals Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
Alert Options
No alert set
INN Article Notification
Alert Option
You will be notified when this event occurs. No additional settings needed.