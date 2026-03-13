Zinc of Ireland

ASX:ZMI

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Zinc of Ireland NL is an Australian-based mineral exploration and development company. The company is focused on its Zinc/ Lead projects in the Republic of Ireland. Its projects include Kildare and other regional projects. The company's flagship project is the Kildare Zinc Project located approximately 40km southwest of Dublin. Geographically, it operates in Ireland.
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