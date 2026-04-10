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Xstate Resources Ltd is engaged in oil and gas exploration. The Group currently operates in three operating segments: (i) Oil & gas exploration activities on-shore the United States of America, (ii) Oil & gas exploration activities on-shore Austria, and (iii) Oil & gas production activities on-shore Canada. It holds various working interests in a small number of producing gas wells and, more importantly, associated land leases and production and pipeline access equipment in the Sacramento Basin, California.
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