Xstate Resources Ltd is engaged in oil and gas exploration. The Group currently operates in three operating segments: (i) Oil & gas exploration activities on-shore the United States of America, (ii) Oil & gas exploration activities on-shore Austria, and (iii) Oil & gas production activities on-shore Canada. It holds various working interests in a small number of producing gas wells and, more importantly, associated land leases and production and pipeline access equipment in the Sacramento Basin, California.