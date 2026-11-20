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West Wits Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, extraction, development, and production of mineral properties in South Africa and Australia, and the company explores for gold, uranium, base metals, and precious metals deposits, with its flagship project being the Qala Shallows gold project located in Central Rand, Gauteng Province in South Africa.
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