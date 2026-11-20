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Winchester Energy Ltd is an oil and gas exploration company. The firm is engaged in acquiring oil and gas leases and working interests in areas situated on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Texas and exploring for oil and gas on those oil and gas leases and working interests. The company's geographical segments are Australia and the United States of America (USA) is the key revenue source.
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