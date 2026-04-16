Tasman Resources

ASX:TAS

Tasman Resources Ltd is an Australian exploration company.

Tasman Resources Ltd is an Australian exploration company. The company is focusing on exploration projects with the potential to deposit a wide range of precious and base metals including gold, silver, copper, zinc, Lead, nickel, and uranium. Its projects are Lake Torrens Project, Pernatty Project and Vulcan prospect. The company's segments include Tasman Resources Ltd and Eden Innovations. It generates maximum revenue from the Eden Innovations segment.
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