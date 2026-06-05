Stavely Minerals

ASX:SVY

Stavely Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. Its projects include Stavely, Ararat, and Yarram Park project.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Sheffield Soars on Thunderbird Mineral Sands Improvements

Stavely Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. Its projects include Stavely, Ararat, and Yarram Park project. The Stavely Project is located in western Victoria on the Stavely tablelands approximately 1000 km to the west of Melbourne. Its Ararat Project hosts Besshi-style VMS copper-gold-zinc mineralization at Mt Ararat. The Yarram Park Project, comprising exploration licenses. overlies the Bunnugal Belt of the Cambrian Stavely Volcanic Arc, which is considered prospective for intrusive related porphyry copper-gold.
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Latest News

Outlook Reports world

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES