Stavely Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. Its projects include Stavely, Ararat, and Yarram Park project. The Stavely Project is located in western Victoria on the Stavely tablelands approximately 1000 km to the west of Melbourne. Its Ararat Project hosts Besshi-style VMS copper-gold-zinc mineralization at Mt Ararat. The Yarram Park Project, comprising exploration licenses. overlies the Bunnugal Belt of the Cambrian Stavely Volcanic Arc, which is considered prospective for intrusive related porphyry copper-gold.