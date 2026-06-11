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Southern Hemisphere Mining Ltd is an exploration stage company that is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, principally located in Chile, South America, and Pilbara. The exploration projects of the company are the Llahuin Copper-Gold Project, Colina2 Gold Project, Rincon Copper-Gold Project, Los Pumas Project.
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