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Sky Metals Ltd is engaged in identifying and evaluating mineral exploration for tin and gold in New South Wales. The group operates in a single segment is the exploration. The company's projects include Tallebung Project, Caledonian Project, Iron Duke Copper-Gold Project, Tirrana Project, New England project, Galwadgere copper-gold deposit, Doradilla Project, Kangiara Project, and Cullarin Project.
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