Sheffield Resources

ASX:SFX

Sheffield Resources Ltd is an Australia-based company. Its principal activities are mineral sands development, exploration for mineral sands and base metals within the state of Western Australia.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Sheffield Soars on Thunderbird Mineral Sands Improvements

Sheffield Resources Ltd is an Australia-based company. Its principal activities are mineral sands development, exploration for mineral sands and base metals within the state of Western Australia. Its mineral sands projects comprise of the flagship high-grade, zircon-rich Thunderbird Mineral Sands Project; the Eneabba project; the McCalls chloride ilmenite project; the Central Canning project; and the Barton project.
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