polarx

polarx

ASX:PXX

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PolarX Ltd is a mineral explorer and developer company. The company is involved in the business of identification, acquisition, and development of mining projects which includes gold, silver, and copper mining properties. Its projects include Caribou Dome Copper Project and Stellar Project. It holds interests in copper and gold exploration projects in Australia, the United States. It generates revenue from a single segment that is Mineral exploration predominantly for gold and copper.
Featured Articles and Interviews

PolarX: High Grade Copper and Gold Discovered at Mars Prospect

PolarX: Latest Intersection Reinforces Potential for Substantial Open Pit at Zackly

PolarX: Highly Succesful Magnetic Survey Confirms Compelling Porphyry Target at Zackly

Press Releases

First RC Drilling at Star Canyon hits 9.1m at 124g/t Au from 27m

PolarX plans to grow high-grade copper resource at Caribou Dome in Alaska

PolarX: High Grade Copper and Gold Discovered at Mars Prospect

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