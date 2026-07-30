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PolarX Ltd is a mineral explorer and developer company. The company is involved in the business of identification, acquisition, and development of mining projects which includes gold, silver, and copper mining properties. Its projects include Caribou Dome Copper Project and Stellar Project. It holds interests in copper and gold exploration projects in Australia, the United States. It generates revenue from a single segment that is Mineral exploration predominantly for gold and copper.
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