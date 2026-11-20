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Po Valley Energy Ltd is an oil and gas exploration and development company. It is involved in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of gas properties in the Po Valley region in Italy. The company owns and operates two gas treatment plants, with more gas and oil developments. PVE has three large gas and oil assets - Offshore Teodorico and onshore Selva gas developments, and the large Torre del Moro oil/gas condensate exploration play.
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