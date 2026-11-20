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Prominence Energy Ltd is an oil and gas exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas projects. Its project includes Bowsprit Oil. The company's geographical segment includes Australia and United States of America. It derives a majority of revenue from Australia.
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