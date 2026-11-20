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Perpetual is one of Australia's oldest financial services firms, founded in 1886. It has three operating segments, with the investments business being the main earnings generator. It is an active manager of listed assets. Perpetual also provides financial planning services to high-net-worth clients via its private segment. In its trust segment, it provides outsourced responsible entity services to funds, as well as custodial and trustee services in the debt capital markets, particularly in securitisation issuances.
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