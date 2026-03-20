Pancontinental Energy

ASX:PCL

Pancontinental Energy NL is an oil and gas exploration company in Australia.

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Pancontinental Energy NL is an oil and gas exploration company in Australia. Some of its projects include Walvis Basin PEL 37 and Orange Basin PEL 87 in Namibia; Lamu Basin L6 in Kenya; and Queensland Cooper Eromanga Basin in Australia.
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