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Pancontinental Energy NL is an oil and gas exploration company in Australia. Some of its projects include Walvis Basin PEL 37 and Orange Basin PEL 87 in Namibia; Lamu Basin L6 in Kenya; and Queensland Cooper Eromanga Basin in Australia.
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