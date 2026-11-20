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Omega Oil & Gas Ltd s an early mover in an emerging play within the junior oil and gas space in Australia. The company is focused on preparation for the development of Petroleum Lease 17 (PL17), located in the Bennett and Leichardt Fields and Prospect 2037 and 2038 in Queensland, Australia.
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