Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd is a mineral exploration company focused on downstream graphite and rare earth processing. Projects of company include Graphite project which includes McIntosh Graphite Project in the Kimberley region of Western Australia and Ceylon Graphite Project in Alabama, USA. its other project include Halls Creek Project - Gold and Base Metals, WAH2 Hydrogen project , McIntosh Project - Nickel-Copper and PGM. Halls Creek Project - Gold and Base Metals is located in the historic gold and base metals mining province of the East Kimberley region of Western Australia.