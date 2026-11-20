The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Chart
Detailed Quote
Lion Energy Ltd is engaged in oil and gas exploration and evaluation focused on Southeast Asia, with a specific focus on the immature yet proven Seram Basin of East Indonesia. Seram has extensive existing oil and gas export infrastructure in place for the producing Oseil oil field. It operates in single segment oil and gas exploration, development and production.
Featured Articles and Interviews
Press Releases
See More Press Releases
Alert Options
No alert set
INN Article Notification
Alert Option
You will be notified when this event occurs. No additional settings needed.