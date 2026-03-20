Jade Gas Holdings

ASX:JGH

Jade Gas Holdings Ltd is a gas exploration company focused on the coal bed methane (CBM) potential of Mongolia.

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Jade Gas Holdings Ltd is a gas exploration company focused on the coal bed methane (CBM) potential of Mongolia. Its flagship project is the CBM gas project over the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) area of Tavantolgoi XXXIII unconventional oil basin, (TT CBM Project).
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