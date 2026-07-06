Iondrive

ASX:ION

Iondrive is an Australian critical minerals processing technology company commercialising its IONSolv metal extraction platform.

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Iondrive is an Australian critical minerals processing technology company primarily focused on commercialising its proprietary IONSolv metal extraction platform.

According to the company, IONSolv is a low-emissions metal extraction platform engineered for the selective recovery of critical minerals such as neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr), lithium, cobalt, copper and more.

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