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Iondrive is an Australian critical minerals processing technology company primarily focused on commercialising its proprietary IONSolv metal extraction platform.
According to the company, IONSolv is a low-emissions metal extraction platform engineered for the selective recovery of critical minerals such as neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr), lithium, cobalt, copper and more.
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