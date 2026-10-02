image resources

image resources

ASX:IMA

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Image Resources NL is a mineral sands producer. It is focused on the development of its high-grade Boonanarring Project in the North Perth Basin. The company's projects are Exploration Projects, Boonanarring and Atlas Development Project, North Perth Basin High-Grade Resources, North Perth Basin Large Scale Resources, and others. It operates in only one segment, minerals sands production and exploration . The Group's revenue is derived from sources and assets located within Australia.
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