The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Chart
Detailed Quote
Horizon Oil Ltd is engaged in petroleum exploration, development, and production. The company's exploration, development, and production activities are focused on Southeast Asia. The operating segments of the group are New Zealand exploration and development, China exploration and development, and All other segments. It generates the prime revenue from China's exploration and development segment in which the group is involved in the development and production of crude oil and oil field development and in the exploration and evaluation of hydrocarbons. The operations of the organization are carried in China and New Zealand.
Featured Articles and Interviews
Press Releases
See More Press Releases
Alert Options
No alert set
INN Article Notification
Alert Option
You will be notified when this event occurs. No additional settings needed.