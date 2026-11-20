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Galileo Mining Ltd is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and development in Western Australia. It holds interests in the Fraser Range Project that covers exploration licences approximately 492 km2 in the Albany-Fraser Orogen and Norseman Project that comprises exploration and prospecting licenses covering a total area of approximately 351 km2..
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