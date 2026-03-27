Fenix Resources

ASX:FEX

Fenix Resources Ltd is an Australian company engaged in exploring, developing, and mining mineral tenements. The Group has two reportable segments: the Iron Ridge Project and Trucking Joint Venture.

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Fenix Resources Ltd is an Australian company engaged in exploring, developing, and mining mineral tenements. The Group has two reportable segments: the Iron Ridge Project and Trucking Joint Venture. It is involved in the exploration of iron, base metals, and precious metals in Western Australia. Substantial revenue is generated from Western Australia's iron ore mining.
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