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FAR Ltd is an independent oil and gas explorer with interests in Australia and Africa. Its projects include Africa, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, and Australia. The company in West Africa has a portfolio of exploration permits, including offshore Senegal, which consists of FAN-1 and SNE-1 exploration wells.
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