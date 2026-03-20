Estrella Resources

ASX:ESR

Estrella Resources Ltd is a metals exploration company based in Perth, Western Australia. The firm operates in one business segment being exploration for mineral resources.

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Estrella Resources Ltd is a metals exploration company based in Perth, Western Australia. The firm operates in one business segment being exploration for mineral resources. The company's portfolio focuses on West Australian based gold and nickel exploration and development projects, including their Carr Boyd Nickel Project, Munda Gold Project, and Spargoville Project.
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