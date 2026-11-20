Endeavour Group Limited is an Australia-based company, which is engaged in the retail drinks and hotels business. The Company's segments include Retail and Hotels. The Retail segment is engaged in procurement and manufacture of drinks for sale to customers in Australia. Its Hotels segment is engaged in provision of goods and services, including food and drinks, accommodation, entertainment, and gaming in Australia. Its brands include Dan Murphy's, BWS, Pinnacle drinks, ALH Hotels, Jimmy Brings, Langtons, Cellar Masters and Shorty's Liquor. Dan Murphy's operates approximately 251 liquor stores and has an integrated online offering. BWS offers a wide range of products across beer, cider, wine, premix and spirits. Pinnacle Drinks creates, builds and manages a portfolio of drinks brands. The Company operates and manages a portfolio of approximately 353 hotels in capital cities and urban and regional centers. Cellar Masters is offering a direct-to-consumer wine subscription service.