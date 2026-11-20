Deterra Royalties was spun out from Iluka Resources in October 2020 with Iluka retaining a 20% interest. Its only material income generating asset is a royalty covering iron ore produced by BHP from the Mining Area C royalty area, located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The royalty area includes the North Flank mine, producing approximately 60 million metric tons of iron ore a year, and the South Flank mine, expected to add a further 85 million metric tons a year by 2024 after producing first ore in 2021. The MAC royalty area also covers most of the Tandanya and Mudlark deposits, which BHP intends to develop in the longer term as part of its plan to operate the MAC production hub for at least 50 years. Deterra's strategy is to grow into a diversified royalty company.