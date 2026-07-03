DigitalX Limited is an Australia-based technology and investment company. The Company is focused on growing the blockchain economy through its digital asset funds management business, digital fintech and regtech products, and blockchain ventures. The Company's segments include Product Development, Asset Management (AM) and Other. The Product Development segment develops its own blockchain, RegTech (Drawbridge), and FinTech (Sell My Shares) products as well as providing consulting, technical due diligence, solution design and development to businesses by utilizing distributed ledger solutions and blockchain technologies. AM division offers high net worth and institutional investors access to a portfolio of digital assets. It operates two funds focused on digital assets: the DigitalX Fund and the DigitalX BTC Fund. Its Other segment includes governance, finance, legal, risk management, company secretarial and management of the corporate entity.