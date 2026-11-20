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Carnarvon Energy Ltd is an oil and gas exploration company. The company is primarily engaged in oil and gas exploration, development, and production. Its exploration projects include Labyrinth, Pepper, Dorado, Apus and Pavo, Buffalo, Condor and Eagle, Outtrim and Maracas, and others.
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