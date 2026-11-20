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Central Petroleum Ltd is an oil and gas explorer and conventional producer with a focus on supplying the domestic gas market. It is engaged in the development, production, processing, and marketing of hydrocarbons and associated exploration. The company's operating segment includes production; development; and exploration. It generates maximum revenue from the Natural gas production segment. Geographically, it operates only in Australia.
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