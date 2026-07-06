Buxton Resources

ASX:BUX

Buxton Resources is a mineral exploration company engaged in the development of precious metal, base metal and iron deposits in Western Australia and Arizona, US.

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Buxton Resources is a mineral exploration company engaged in the development of precious metal, base metal and iron deposits in Western Australia and Arizona, US. Its portfolio includes the Centurion and Madman projects in Western Australia.

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