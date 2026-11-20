Empire Energy Group Ltd is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on onshore long-life oil & gas fields, in the USA. The progression of exploration & appraisal work programs in its wholly-owned and operated exploration tenements & applications located in the high petroleum-prospective Northern Territory McArthur Basin (including the Beetaloo Sub-Basin). It sells oil and gas products to owners of domestic pipelines, utilities, and refiners located in Pennsylvania and New York. It operates in three segments- United States Operations, Northern Territory, and corporate. The majority is derived from United States operations segment, which includes all oil and gas operations located in the USA. Revenue is derived from the sale of oil and gas and the operation of wells.