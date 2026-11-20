The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Chart
Detailed Quote
Bathurst Resources Ltd is principally engaged in the exploration, development, and production of coal. The operating business segments of the company are Export, Domestic, and Corporate, with maximum revenue from the export segment. It has three operating mines in the South Island: Canterbury Coal, Stockton, and Takitimu. It also operates Maramarua and Rotowaro in the Waikato region of the North Island. Further, it has two mines the Cascade and Escarpment mines near Westport.
Featured Articles and Interviews
Press Releases
See More Press Releases
Alert Options
No alert set
INN Article Notification
Alert Option
You will be notified when this event occurs. No additional settings needed.