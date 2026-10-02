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BOA Resources is a mineral exploration company. The company's projects include Symons Hill; Fraser South Nickel Copper; Wildara Lithium; Southern Hills; Horseshoe Lithium Pegmatite; Koongulla; White Knight and others.
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