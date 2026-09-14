blue energy

blue energy

ASX:BLU

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Blue Energy Ltd is an energy company. It undertakes the exploration, evaluation, and development of conventional and unconventional oil and gas resources. The company's only reportable segment being the exploration for gas and petroleum resources. Geographically, it operates only in Australia. Its projects are Bowen Basin; Carpentaria Basin; Galilee Basin and Others.
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