alara resources

alara resources

ASX:AUQ

Chart

Detailed Quote

Alara Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company has a portfolio of projects in Saudi Arabia and Oman. Its project includes Khnaiguiyah Zinc-Copper Project in Saudi Arabia and Daris Copper-Gold Project in Oman. The company reports in two geographical segments that are Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Oman. The majority of the revenue is generated from Oman.
Featured Articles and Interviews
Gold bars with "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks" text overlay.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: FirstAu Spikes 50 Percent on Riverina Drill Plans

closeup of copper wires

Top 5 ASX Copper Stocks (Updated December 2022)

kangaroo crossing road

Top 5 ASX Copper Stocks (Updated April 2022)

Press Releases
The Conversation (0)