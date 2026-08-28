The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Chart
Detailed Quote
Alara Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company has a portfolio of projects in Saudi Arabia and Oman. Its project includes Khnaiguiyah Zinc-Copper Project in Saudi Arabia and Daris Copper-Gold Project in Oman. The company reports in two geographical segments that are Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Oman. The majority of the revenue is generated from Oman.
Featured Articles and Interviews
Press Releases
See More Press Releases
Alert Options
No alert set
INN Article Notification
Alert Option
You will be notified when this event occurs. No additional settings needed.