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Sacgasco Ltd is an Australia based company primarily involved in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and development of natural gas and petroleum projects. It operates in the operating segment of Oil and gas exploration and appraisal. The company is appraising, developing and producing clean natural gas in the Sacramento Basin, onshore California. The project of the company are Dempsey Project, Alvares Project, Malton Project, Dutch Slough Gas Project and others.
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