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Ampol is an independent Australian company and supply the country's largest branded petrol and convenience network as well as refining, importing and marketing fuels and lubricants.Ampol has a deep history spanning over 100 years, having grown to become Australia's largest transport energy provider, including through the AmpCharge electric vehicle charging network and exploration of renewable fuels, to ensure customers' evolving needs are met.
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