Aspire Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. It principally engages in the business of exploring coal and progresses on the approval process for the development and funding of a rail line in northern Mongolia. It holds interests in various assets that are located in Mongolia. The company's segments include Australia, Mongolia, and Singapore. It also holds an interest in other projects such as the Ovoot, Nuurstei coking coal project and Northern Railways LLC. The Ovoot project is a large-scale coking coal project.