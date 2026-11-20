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AJ Lucas Group Ltd is a provider of drilling services in Australia, primarily in the coal sector, but also in the wider energy, water, and wastewater and resources sectors. The company is structured into two principal operating segments: Drilling and UK Oil & Gas Operations. All of the company's revenues are generated from the Drilling segment in Australia.
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