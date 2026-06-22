Atomic Eagle

ASX:AEU

Atomic Eagle is an iron ore mining company in Brazil. The company owns the Tombador iron ore project in Bahia State, Brazil.

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Atomic Eagle is an iron ore mining company in Brazil. The company owns the Tombador iron ore project in Bahia State, Brazil. The company segment includes The Corporate segment in Australia (Tombador Iron Limited), The Corporate segment in Singapore e (Tombador Iron Singapore Pte Limited) and Tombador Iron Ore Project in Brazil.
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