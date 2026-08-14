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Accent Resources NL is an Australia-based mineral exploration company. It engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral deposits. The company's projects include the Magnetite Range project, MRP Julia prospect, Norseman Gold project, and MZI Resources.
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