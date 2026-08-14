accent resources

accent resources

ASX:ACS

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Accent Resources NL is an Australia-based mineral exploration company. It engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral deposits. The company's projects include the Magnetite Range project, MRP Julia prospect, Norseman Gold project, and MZI Resources.
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Conveyor belt transporting brown mineral ore in a mining industrial setting.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Accent Resources Spikes 4,275 Percent

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