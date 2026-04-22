The investment seeks to track the investment results (before fees and expenses) of the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the underlying index). The fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities (including ADRs and GDRs) that comprise the underlying index. The underlying index is designed to provide exposure to companies listed on exchanges in developed markets that derive a significant amount of their revenues from the following business segments of the solar industry: solar power equipment producers including ancillary or enabling products; etc. The fund is non-diversified.