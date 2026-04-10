iShares US Basic Materials ETF

ARCA:IYM

The investment seeks to track the investment results of the Dow Jones...

The investment seeks to track the investment results of the Dow Jones U. The fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the underlying index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the underlying index. The underlying index measures the performance of the basic materials sector of the U.S. equity market. The fund is non-diversified.
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