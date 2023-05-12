Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

ARCA:FTEC

The investment seeks to provide investment returns that correspond before fees and expenses generally to the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology Index. The fund invests at least 80% of assets in securities included in the funds underlying index. The funds underlying index is the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology Index which represents the performance of the information technology sector in the U.S. equity market. It may or may not hold all of the securities in the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology Index. The fund is nondiversified.