Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF
The investment seeks to provide investment returns that correspond before fees and expenses generally to the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology Index. The fund invests at least 80% of assets in securities included in the funds underlying index. The funds underlying index is the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology Index which represents the performance of the information technology sector in the U.S. equity market. It may or may not hold all of the securities in the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology Index. The fund is nondiversified. The fund invests at least 80% of assets in securities included in the funds underlying index. The funds underlying index is the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology 25/50 Index, which represents the performance of the information technology sector in the U.S. equity market. It may or may not hold all of the securities in the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology 25/50 Index. The fund is non-diversified.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.