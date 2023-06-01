Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund
The investment seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the fund's fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NYSE Arca Biotechnology IndexSM. The fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the index. The index is an equal-dollar weighted index designed to measure the performance of a cross section of small, mid and large capitalization companies in the biotechnology industry that are primarily involved in the use of biological processes to develop products or provide services.
