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The investment seeks to track the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (DBIQ-OY Industrial Metals ER), which is intended to reflect the base metals sector. The index Commodities consist of Aluminum, Zinc and Copper Grade A. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its corresponding index.
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